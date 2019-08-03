FRANKFORT, Ky. — Flu activity in Kentucky is at the 'widespread' level for the 10th consecutive week, according to the Department for Public Health.

Widespread is the highest level of flu activity, indicating flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half the state.

The traditional flu season runs from October through May and officials want to remind the public that it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Kentucky is currently reporting 44 flu-related deaths so far for this season. This number is significantly smaller than the 333 deaths reported for the record-breaking season from 2017-2018.

For more information visit the Cabinet for Health and Family Services website.