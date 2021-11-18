First bilingual practice for Norton Healthcare opening in Okolona

Norton Healthcare is opening their first 100% bilingual practice to help better serve Louisville's Latinx community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For those in the Latinx community, finding medical help that is 100% bilingual can be a challenge in the Louisville area.

Norton Healthcare is now able to provide relief for Spanish-speaking patients by opening their first 100% bilingual practice.

Being able to have open and clear conversations is especially important for doctors and patients, and even though translation services have always been available, employees that bridge language and culture gaps have not.

Thanks to Norton, that gap will be non-existent at the new office, La Clínica Preston, in Okolona.

Dr. Juan G. Polo, said, "I finished my training back in 2000, and I promised I would be here in Kentucky to take care of my population," said Dr. Juan G. Polo, an internal medical physician at Norton. "I've been doing that so far, and now as a part of Norton Healthcare, it's wonderful to have an office just for the Hispanic population".

La Clínica Preston will open to serve Louisville's Latinx community and families next week.

