INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — The FDA has approved the first generic Albuterol inhaler, which could save lives and money for the 26 million Americans suffering from asthma.

ProAir HFA — better known as Albuterol — is a common treatment for people with asthma. FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. said the approval of the generic version is "part of our longstanding commitment to advance patient access to lower-cost, high-quality generic drug products that are as safe and effective as their brand name counterparts."

Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co. received FDA approval for the inhaler.

The inhaler is a true generic — not made by a brand-name company — which will hopefully drive the price down, according to NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres. According to GoodRx, name-brand inhalers can cost up to $500 for a cash payment. Generics for some inhalers that have previously been approved are less than $100 for a cash payment.

In order for the FDA to approve a generic drug, it must have the same active ingredient as the name-brand product, and it must treat you the same way and have the same overall effects.

MORE HEALTH NEWS: