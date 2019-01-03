DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — If those over-the-counter products aren't cutting it for your flu symptoms, there may be another solution.

Elderberry syrup.

It's a thing - and apparently, people swear by it.

"This stuff is literally magic," wrote Maranda Owens on Facebook. She said she was back in the gym the day after taking the syrup, feeling like her normal self.

"I just got it in my household and I will try to keep it on hand now through flu season for sure," wrote Faithe Tate.

They bought their elderberry syrup at Mason & Charlee's Country Store in the town of Tyro, owned by Josh and Melissa Lord.

Josh says his wife has only been making the homemade syrup for a couple of months, but it's already become a popular item in a short amount of time.

They've been selling about a dozen mason jars of elderberry syrup a day, which is a little more than the amount Melissa makes in just one batch.

Josh says they only use local and natural ingredients like honey and of course, elderberries.

One pint-sized mason jar sells for $24.99.

So if you feel miserable and you've tried everything - elderberry syrup might be worth a shot!

Editor's note: Since posting this story on our Facebook page, several of you are sharing your own home remedies, as well as other businesses that sell elderberry syrup. Click here to check out the comments.