Louisville doctor goes viral with tweet advising against drinking urine to treat COVID

When he saw a report going around the internet that wasn't true, Dr. Jon Klein, a kidney doctor, couldn't resist responding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Jon Klein is a kidney specialist and a Vice-Dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Louisville.

He was one of the very first people to participate in the early trials for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before it was widely available and has been working to keep people informed during the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

When he recently saw a report going around the internet that wasn't true and aligned with his specialty, the nephrologist couldn't resist.

On Jan. 10, he posted this on Twitter: "I’m a kidney doctor. I’ve studied how the kidneys make urine for 39 years. Do not, I repeat do not, drink urine to treat COVID. That is all."

Klein said he was happy to have an opportunity to share his expertise but he was more surprised by the response from the public - his tweet quickly went viral.

"This particular comment has now been seen by 5.4 million people worldwide and there are comments from around the world," he said.

Dr. Klein interacted with a few of those comments, including one that playfully asked if bourbon would be a useful treatment since "alcohol kills germs."

The doctor replied, saying the Kentucky staple, unfortunately, "does not appear to be effective."

Jokes aside. Dr. Klein hopes that he can use his fifteen minutes of internet fame as an opportunity to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine - and to discourage them against unnecessary (and unsavory) "treatments" they may hear about online.

