Doctors urge vaccines ahead of 'severe' flu season; Here's what you need to know

Norton Healthcare says it's already seeing flu, RSV and COVID cases across Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — RSV, flu and a new COVID variant can be a lot to tackle all at once.

Medical professionals said the good news is there are vaccines available to fight all three.

Friday, doctors with Norton Healthcare stressed the need for vaccines this season, especially for children and working adults.

"Overall, these viruses are highly contagious so if you don't go to a school, if you're not going in person to work, you're still going to be in contact with them just moving around the community. So you are at risk," Dr. Christina Breit, director of primary care, said

Even if you received shots last year.

"Viruses constantly mutate. They're constantly changing, so just because you had a flu shot in the past, doesn't mean you have appropriate antibodies to protect you with this new season," she said.

Pediatrician Dr. Sayeed Khan said the viruses have already shown to be more aggressive on minors this year.

"We have a lot of kids who are coming in with what we call respiratory distressed. They're having a difficult time maintaining breathing," Khan said. "It's really important that, from a pediatric standpoint, kids get adequately vaccinated for these things."

He and Breit recommend getting a dose before the upcoming season begins. They also said it's safe to get both the flu and COVID vaccines together.

"If you choose to not get them at the same time, I usually would recommend four weeks between the vaccines. Or a minimum of two weeks before you get another vaccine," Breit said.

Starting Sept. 5, you can get a flu shot at all Norton locations.

Breit expects COVID vaccines will be available in October.

As for RSV, shots are currently being given at other clinics throughout Louisville.

Flu shots are also available at various hospitals, doctor's offices and drugstores throughout the city.

For more information on vaccine clinics, click here.

