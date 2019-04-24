LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Cardinal Health Foundation and Kroger are hosting drug take-back events at multiple Louisville-area Kroger locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The events are part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It also provides a convenient way for people to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

The events will be happening at the following locations:

Kroger 291 N. Hubbards LN Louisville, Ky.

Kroger 9440 Brownsboro Rd. Louisville, Ky.

Kroger 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Blvd. Jeffersonville, IN

Jay C Food Plus 9501 SR 403 Charlestown, IN

Law enforcement will be there to help dispose of the medications.

The Cardinal Health Foundation has supported take-back events at Kroger locations for several years. In 2018, Kroger and Cardinal Health’s collection events across the country resulted in the safe disposal of more than 40,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs.

Jay C is owned by Kroger.