Cuteness! Babies at Baptist Health wear crocheted red hats to celebrate American Heart Month

The hospital and newborns bring awareness to heart disease.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February marks American Heart Month and babies at Baptist Health hospitals are joining the celebration.

The newborns at Baptist Health Louisville, La Grange and Floyd Hospitals are sporting red hats throughout the month to bring awareness of the nation’s fight against heart disease which is considered the number one killer of Americans.

The American Heart Association says 1 in every 3 women will die from heart disease. It kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. That's more than 17.9 million people a year across the globe.

Some risk factors for heart disease cannot be controlled, such as your age or family history. But you can take steps to lower your risk by changing the factors you can control. Here's more on the CDC's website.

Family history

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Smoking

Cholesterol

Unmanaged stress

The American Heart Association lists the signs, symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

Homemade heart hats given to newborns at Baptist Health hospitals 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

The hats were handmade by volunteers, who knit and crocheted hundreds of tiny hats for the annual tradition.