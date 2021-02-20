x
Cuteness! Babies at Baptist Health wear crocheted red hats to celebrate American Heart Month

The hospital and newborns bring awareness to heart disease.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February marks American Heart Month and babies at Baptist Health hospitals are joining the celebration. 

The newborns at Baptist Health Louisville, La Grange and Floyd Hospitals are sporting red hats throughout the month to bring awareness of the nation’s fight against heart disease which is considered the number one killer of Americans.

The American Heart Association says 1 in every 3 women will die from heart disease. It kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. That's more than 17.9 million people a year across the globe.

Some risk factors for heart disease cannot be controlled, such as your age or family history. But you can take steps to lower your risk by changing the factors you can control. Here's more on the CDC's website.

  • Family history
  • Diabetes
  • High blood pressure
  • Smoking
  • Cholesterol
  • Unmanaged stress

The American Heart Association lists the signs, symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

RELATED: Doctors explain why heart disease patients should not put off appointments because of the pandemic

Homemade heart hats given to newborns at Baptist Health hospitals

1 / 10
Baptist Health
Baby Charlotte in her Homemade hat at Baptist Health Louisville.

The hats were handmade by volunteers, who knit and crocheted hundreds of tiny hats for the annual tradition.

