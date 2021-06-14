Kentucky impacted by blood shortage, eligible donors needed

“People think blood is always going to be there when you need it and that's just not always the case,” said Dr. Claire Meena-Leist of UofL.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across country and here in Kentucky, there is a "critical shortage" of blood donations brought on by the pandemic, according to UofL Health.

“People think blood is always going to be there when you need it and that's just not always the case,” said Dr. Claire Meena-Leist, chief of transfusion services at UofL.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood or platelets, according to UofL Health. One person’s donation could help as many as three lives.

“Only about a third of the country are eligible to donate blood and of that, less than 5%. That's less than five people of 100 that come in to donate. I think we need to get the word out that blood is needed more now because people aren't coming in like they were previously,” Dr. Meena-Leist said.

UofL Hospital is the region's only Level One Trauma Center, which treats car crash and gunshot wound patients who often require many units of blood. A single car crash victim can require as many as 100 units.

If you would like to donate blood, there are a few opportunities in Kentuckiana. On June 15 at 2 p.m. there will be three blood drives at the following locations:

St. Anthony's Church in Clarksville, Indiana

Christ Church United Methodist on Brownsboro Rd. in Louisville

Calvary Christian Center on Taylorsville Rd. in Louisville

To find other donation opportunities, visit redcrossblood.org.

