Louisville back in 'medium risk' category, COVID-19 cases rise

Last week, more than 1,700 new cases were reported, but only about 50 COVID-positive patients admitted into the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s COVID-19 levels are rising with the city back in the medium risk category.

Health officials believe those numbers will continue to rise.

Last week, more than 1,700 new cases were reported, but only about 50 COVID-positive patients admitted into the hospital.

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said people are more relaxed, which means less masking and more gathering.

“Expect numbers to increase, but hopefully with all the other tools we have, hopefully the hospitalizations won't. So yes, Derby, more people are traveling, going back to work, getting together. We're seeing not just increases in COVID but flu's also increasing, RSV is increasing,” she said.

As cases grow, Dr. Moyer said this is now the time to get the second booster shot if you are eligible.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.