COVID vaccine not only saves pregnant people, it also saves your babies

A doctor with Norton Healthcare said one of the most important things pregnant patients can do to protect themselves and their child is to get vaccinated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New studies have been released about how the coronavirus affects pregnant people and their unborn children.

A press release from Norton Healthcare says not only could it damage the placenta and increase the chances of stillbirth, but it could also increase the chances of death and other birthing complications. However, if people are vaccinated and give birth, a level of protection is passed on to the babies.

A study found in the Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine researched the placenta of someone who had contracted COVID-19. They found that the virus destroyed the placenta, which resulted in higher chances of stillbirths due to the deprivation of oxygen.

Dr. Maria Schweichler, M.D. said you can still have a healthy pregnancy during the pandemic if you get a vaccine, continue to wear a mask and social distance.

“One of the most important things to do, however, is get the COVID-19 vaccine. It will protect you from severe illness, reduce the risks of a severe complication in your pregnancy and even protect your unborn child,” said Schweichler.

Infants born from vaccinated people are 60% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID in the first six months, according to research by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Infants born from vaccinated people also have more antibodies than those born from unvaccinated people who had COVID-19 previously the release states.

The release says patients who have COVID-19 while pregnant are at an increased risk of being admitted into intensive care and being placed on a ventilator. There is even an increased risk of death.

The release also says the infection that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, makes pregnant patients more at risk of death, infant growth restrictions, stillbirths and other issues. Babies are at risk of being born premature and may even need to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

“We know that the vaccine is safe during pregnancy and knowing it offers protection for infants makes it a stronger case for patients to receive it,” said Schweichler. “This is something all pregnant patients should feel comfortable doing to protect their unborn child.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.