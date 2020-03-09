COVID-19 spread at colleges could put the community at risk | Data Deep Dive

Large parties at colleges and universities have been reported across the nation. With the holiday weekend coming up officials are concerned cases could spike.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parties and large gatherings are part of the college experience but experts warn it could put others in the community at risk. With the holiday weekend coming up officials are concerned we could see a spike.

The FOCUS team is breaking down what we are seeing across the Commonwealth.

First, take a look at a graph we've shown before, detailing the impact of the virus by age.

The blue bars show the number of cases and the orange bars show the number of deaths.

The risk of death still increases with age and death is rare for younger age groups.

Less than 1% of the deaths in Kentucky are those under 30.

However, scientists are still learning about the lasting effects and side effects that linger even after recovery.

Many younger people infected may not show symptoms but could unknowingly spread the virus both on and off campus.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is tracking the cases.

This graph above shows total cases among students and staff at universities and colleges in our area. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Of the 29 schools self-reporting to the state, the governor announced 137 new cases Wednesday.

Some private universities, like Bellarmine and Spaulding, are not sending their counts to state officials.

Although classes may not be in classrooms, spread connected to campuses is something officials are watching.



You can view reports with the full reports from the Kentucky Department for Health daily here.

