LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've lived in Louisville long enough, you’ve heard of the Wulfe Brothers. The band first hit the stage in 1969, playing in restaurants, bars and the state fair. They’ve also played host to thousands of students across Kentuckiana for the last three decades. But all of it's been cut off in the last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The schools are the biggest thing, so you shut them down and there’s no income, but there’s millions of other people in similar situations, and even worse, so, I can’t hardly complain," Jeff Jarboe, with the Wulfe Brothers, said. He's the group's drummer and one of the lead vocals. "It’s unprecedented. It’s like living in a movie."

"I hope we’re able to recoup for the fall. I have doubts only because even if they do start the schools back in May or September, we’re not sure they’re going to let 500 kids in a gym without a vaccine yet, so I don’t know what’s going to happen," Jarboe said.

The Wulfe Brothers, like so many other bands in our area, are full-time musicians now relying on unemployment checks and savings. You can help them out by donating online to the Musicians Emergency Resource Foundation, where 100% of every dollar goes toward Louisville's musicians.

