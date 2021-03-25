Telling their stories | Writer collects memories of those lost to COVID-19 for book

Martha Greenwald started a website to make sure the memories of Kentuckians who died from COVID-19 are preserved and everyone can read them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The vaccine has offered us a new hope, that we will soon beat COVID-19 together.

But we also can’t forget the people we’ve lost.

A writer and poet in Kentucky has started a website where people can share the stories of their loved ones who died from the virus.

“In the fall, Dr. Stack during a press conference with the governor asked people to send in stories and write him letters, but he wanted it in snail mail specifically,” Martha Greenwald said. “Not an email and not a social media post, and I thought that was very interesting.”

Greenwald then wrote a letter to Dr. Stack that he should expand those letters, and it evolved into a website she created called, WhoWeLostKY.org.

The site is dedicated to telling stories of people who have passed away from the virus. Greenwald wants users of site to remember those in ways that are meaningful through stories and details.

“I saw various other projects being done in other states, but they mostly only involved images of people who had passed away, or very short, you know, 'they lived here and this is where they died,'” Greenwald said. “I felt like more was needed.”

The plan is to collect a lot of stories from all over the state and organize them into a print anthology to be published. It’s a way to make sure no one’s memory gets left behind.

If you have a story you’d like to submit, you can do so here.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.