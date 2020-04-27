CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville’s Wooded View Golf Course and Driving Range will be reopening to the public on May 2 after being shut down over a month due to COVID-19 concerns.

Since golfers will not be able to play until May 2, they are able to begin calling to schedule tee times beginning on April 28.

In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, tee times will be spaced out more so that golfers are not waiting around or gathering in groups.

There will also be restrictions placed on the number of people using the driving range and practice areas.

Golfers wishing to rent golf carts will also notice some changes, as they will only be allowing one person per cart unless golfers live in the same home.

Due to orders from the State of Indiana, the dining area at the course will remain closed. However, golfers will still be able to purchase food and beverages ‘to-go’ if they wish to have refreshments during or after their rounds.

While these restrictions may be unfortunate, they are hoping to make things better for golfers by offering discounted pricing until May 15.

