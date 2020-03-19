LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every day, state leaders say they are working toward "widespread testing," something that could improve both our physical and emotional health, but there's no timeline for this kind of testing in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, other states are better equipped. Our research found there is at least one drive-thru testing site in 43 of the 50 states—Kentucky has none.

"We are working every single day to get there," Beshear said. "We are planning every single day to get there and we want to be there as quickly as possible."

Beshear said unlike other states, Kentucky does not have a large industrial lab that can be repurposed to accommodate drive-thru testing. He also said the state does not meet the threshold to have the federal government come in and establish a drive-thru test for us.

"Kentucky, thus far, has not had a hot-spot at the level as some that are out there—that's a good thing”, Beshear explained.

In Washington, healthcare workers dressed in protective gear walk up to patients' vehicles, confirm their symptoms, match that of the virus and then swab the patients' nose. They receive results in an estimated 72 hours.

In California, drive thru testing is being offered by appointment only and only to patients referred by a healthcare provider.

Beshear said until Kentucky can accommodate widespread testing, the state needs to reserve our supply for those most vulnerable.

"It's a tough test at a time when we're all nervous," Beshear said, "but we know we can pass it because we love those around us."

