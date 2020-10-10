UofL research: COVID-19 infection rates are higher in West Louisville than other parts of city

"It is not surprising unfortunately...data has shown there can be a 12, 14 year difference in life expectancy just between zip codes."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Researchers at the University of Louisville tracking COVID-19 say findings show the infection rates are far higher in West Louisville than other parts of the city.

According to the findings, the infection rate in West Louisville is 10 to 12 percent higher than other neighborhoods in the city that have rates that are between 2 and 4 percent.

"We already knew that there was likely to be disparities, what we did not know is the extent of the disparities," director of the University's Christina Lee Brown Enviorme Institute Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar said. "If you look at the general counties in the United States which is counties that have more than 10, 12 or 13 percent of Black populations, they account for 58 percent of the total mortality from COVID."

The new findings come from a second round of tests performed in September on more than 2,000 individuals at seven different community drive-up locations. The Co-Immunity Project has conducted testing for months to better understand the virus.

"It is not surprising unfortunately," CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville Steve Tarver said. "The metro health department added their center for health equity and part of their data showed there can be a 12, 14 year difference in life expectancy just between zip codes."

State Representative Attica Scott of District 41 lives in the Parkland neighborhood.

"I live in a neighborhood where some people can't afford to have an endless supply of face masks," Scott said. "Some people are literally reusing their face mask without washing it because they know there's a mandate to have a face mask and they're not able to get to the laundromat to wash their mask – that's extremely dangerous and unhealthy."

Scott said part of the blame is the institutional and systemic racism within the healthcare system.

When Scott tested positive, she shared it on her social platforms to raise awareness.

"It's important for people to know that testing is not a stigma," Scott said. "Please don't look at testing for COVID-19 and even testing positive as a stigma please see it as an opportunity to get the support that you need to be healthy and to stay safe."

Anyone can get tested, whether they are symptomatic or not on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Norton Healthcare will offer drive-thru or walk-up testing by appointment.