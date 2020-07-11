Weekly case growth continues to break records in Kentucky and Indiana | Data Deep Dive

In both Kentucky and Indiana case counts are still on the rise. Our FOCUS team has some graphs to break it down week by week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 case counts usually increase after holidays. With Halloween behind us and as we get much closer to Thanksgiving, here's a look at the case growth week to week.

KENTUCKY

Moving right, you'll notice the bars show cases by week stair-step up. That final bar on the right broke the record set last week.

But it is not all bad news. Notice how the step between last week and this week is not as high. That's because the growth was not as steep.

INDIANA

The increase in cases is much steeper as the bars stair-step higher and higher each week moving to the right.

We also want to point out Indiana has more overall cases compared to Kentucky. Notice the larger numbers of the scale on the left.

With case growth between 3,000-4,000 nearly every day this week, you can see why that final bar on the right towers above the rest.

