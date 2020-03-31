NEW ALBANY, Ind. — At least 22 people who live in Floyd County have tested positive for COVID-19. Now the New Albany mayor is calling on people to wear face coverings when taking essential trips.

It’s an effort to add another barrier against the spread of the virus.

“We can do more and we have to do more,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “We have to do more to contain the virus. It's time that we really increase measures to protect ourselves and people we care about."

Gahan is now encouraging the use of DIY face masks for trips out of the house.

"A barrier is better than no barrier,” he said.

The goal is to lessen the spread from carriers of the virus who might not even know they have it while not taking equipment away from those who need it.

"We don't want to take the N95 from the medical professionals,” said Gahan. “But there's a lot of do it yourself masks out there."

That's a skill Jennifer Koch, who lives across the river in St. Matthews, has picked up over the last few days.

"My main goal is to just make and give as many as I can to people who are on the front lines,” said Koch.

She's part of a Facebook group dedicated to making masks for those who need them during this time.

"My first one was a little time consuming, but I got through it and the second one, no problem,” said Koch, who has now made and donated at least 60 masks.

She said she now can make three or four masks an hour.

Although Koch makes her masks with enough quality for healthcare workers, Mayor Gahan says even if it’s something more simple it can still help slow the spread.

"We will get through this but it's going to take the cooperation of everybody,” said Gahan.

