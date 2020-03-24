LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park has closed park playgrounds indefinitely to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Waterfront Park is committed to the health and well-being of park-goers,” said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. “We have been following state and local recommendations, and in an effort to slow the spread of disease, have decided to close our playgrounds.”

According to a news release, Waterfront Park will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidelines as outlined by state and local officials.

At this time, the park space remains open, and Waterfront Park encourages individuals to enjoy the park for the physical and mental benefits it can provide while adhering to proper social distancing guidelines.

Updates will be provided as needed.

