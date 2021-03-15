'I'm lucky to take this.' | Residents at Wayside Christian Mission get COVID-19 vaccine

Single shot doses of the vaccine were given out to people who live at Wayside due to several factors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you had no choice but to live in a large group, you'd want COVID-19 protection.

Several local organizations joined forces with the same goal of getting the homeless population vaccinated and protected during the pandemic.

The set up is similar to any other vaccine site in the state, but the doses they're giving and people they're serving are different.

"I was kinda skeptical at first about taking it," said Patrick Washington, who rolled up his sleeve for a shot. "But after seeing it all going on in the world, it's good to take it. I'm lucky to take this."

Washington is a survivor. He had a stroke in February of 2020 and takes daily medication. He's also part of Wayside Christian Mission program, so he lives in a group setting.

"I'm really concerned about my health and being around all the people exposed in it," Washington said. "So, it's a real good thing."

The Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine was chosen for a specific reason at Wayside.

"Our clients received the Johnson and Johnson one shot dose because some of our clients aren't here everyday," said Wayside COO Nina Moseley. "They might be here a couple of nights then they're gone, so to try to gather everyone back for a second dose would be next to impossible."

After an outbreak at the shelter to end 2020, and many of the clients dealing with chronic disease, the majority of residents were happy to get the shot and hope to get back to normal.

"You never know who has it," Washington said. "You can be exposed at any given time. Having this shot done, it eliminated that. It makes you feel safe and more comfortable being around and involved."

"We'll still enforce the masks and social distancing and so forth," said Moseley. "But to know our people are protected, it's going to be a great thing for us."