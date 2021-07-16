Health department data highlights differences in Indiana vaccination rate based on ZIP code

Even though you may live in a ZIP code where a majority of residents are fully vaccinated, that isn’t necessarily the case one town over.

INDIANA, USA — More than 43% of Indiana's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with some counties reporting over that percentage.

But that doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story.

Data released earlier this week from the Indiana Department of Health shows sometimes wide discrepancies in vaccination rates across ZIP codes. That means even though you may live in a ZIP code where a majority of residents are fully vaccinated, that isn’t necessarily the case one town over.

The data also highlights disparities based on education level and socioeconomic status.

Breaking down the numbers

The median income in the state of Indiana is about $56,000 and just under 27% of people in the state have a college degree. The data shows that areas with higher-than-average incomes and education levels, usually closer to major cities, have higher vaccination rates.

For example, more than half of the people living in Floyd County's ZIP codes have been vaccinated. In that area, the median income is above $64,000 and almost 30% of people have a college degree.

The 46077 ZIP code, which includes Carmel City and Zionsville, close to Indianapolis, is reporting that 92% of its population has been fully vaccinated. The median income there is about $137,000 and almost 70% of people living in that area have their college degree.

Compare those numbers to Daviess County, which is further away from a large city like Louisville or Indianapolis. The median income is below the state average, about 13% have their college degree and only 16% are fully vaccinated right now.

Data Deep Dive

In the tool, you can see how certain areas sometimes vary widely. Zoom in on the map to get a glimpse of how vaccination rates in your ZIP code compare with areas around you.

These numbers are important to track, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. State health leaders say they're seeing the variant pop up the most in areas with fewer vaccinated people.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.