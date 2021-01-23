'Showing that Cardinals Care' | UofL student volunteers get real world career experience at mass vaccination site

Students in the schools of medicine, nursing and public health have volunteered to help with vaccine distribution.

The mass vaccination site would not be possible without volunteers.

More than 1,100 volunteers have logged more than 10,000 hours at the site.

Some of those volunteers are students at the University of Louisville (UofL) in the schools of medicine, public health or nursing. They are getting experience that they can take into their future careers.

“A lot of faculty and students that are out here [are] really showing that Cardinals care,” fourth year medical student Amanda Beering said.

When Beering heard Broadbent Arena needed volunteers to help with vaccine distribution, like many other students, she wanted to help in any way she could.

“This is our community and we are all part of Team Kentucky,” Beering said.

Now, she typically spends 11 hours a day, four or more days at the site. She’s a volunteer team lead, and a supervisor of the other medical students.

Volunteering had given her a hands-on experience in her field.

“It’s been a good review of some of the things we learn early in our medical school career as far as immunology and virology,” Beering said.

Josh Stewart is another volunteer who is also in medical school at UofL. He is in his second year.

“We haven’t got to do a lot of clinical work due to COVID so I thought this was a good way to get out of the house, make a difference and help get my community protected,” Stewart said.

Beering and Stewart perform a number of duties, but perhaps one of the most important is protecting the vaccine, making sure it is handled in a way that’s safe to make sure it is effective.

“It’s a very unique thing to be involved in, so I’m thankful for that,” Stewart said.

Even with their school schedules, these future doctors are doing what doctors do, supporting the health and wellness of those around them.

“There’s a lot of really great learning opportunities and opportunities to pitch in and help out in whatever way I can,” Beering said.

