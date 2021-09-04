Unions partner with state to offer COVID-19 vaccine in Louisville

Through the partnership, healthcare workers will give the vaccine to union members, their family members and friends.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Labor unions in the Louisville area have partnered with Greater Louisville Central Labor Council (GLCLC) and the state to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to its members, their families and friends.

Through the partnership between GLCLC UAW local 862 and Wild Health, healthcare workers will schedule and administer the Pfizer vaccine at the Chamberlain Lane UAW Union Hall (2702 Chamberlain Lane). The goal is to create better access to vaccine appointments.

"It's what we do as unions folks - we take care of other each and watch each other's back," said Todd Dunn with Greater Louisville Central Labor Council.

There is no charge for getting the vaccine through the union. Appointments can be made online. If you do not see any appointments available, that particular clinic has been filled.

Additional opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are expected.

