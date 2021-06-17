University of Kentucky asking families with young children to participate in vaccine trial

Researchers will use the trial to study the efficacy and dosage of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in children 11 years old and younger.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The push for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine continues across the country, including Kentucky. The University of Kentucky is one of 90 sites in the U.S. that will study the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in children. Right now, the university is looking for families to sign up to participate.

The study, called KidCOVE, will test the Moderna vaccine on children between six months and 11 years old. Around 7,000 children across the country will participate in the study, including up to 200 at UK.

The study has three main goals: Test the safety of the vaccine on younger kids, test the efficacy and determine the appropriate dosage for that age group.

"We can't just shrink the dose and say that's going to work," said Dr. Erin Nicholson from Baylor University. "We always like to say that children are not little adults. Their bodies are different. Their bodies respond differently, so we have to monitor that very closely."

The KidsCOVE study will split the participating children into three age groups and the participants will get two shots spaced 28 days apart. Some will receive the Moderna vaccine while others will receive a placebo. Researchers will then call and check in on symptoms for up to 14 months after they receive the vaccine.

Families who participate in the KidsCOVE study will be paid, but there is some criteria that participants have to meet. For Kentucky families, a confidential pre-screening survey is available at StopCOVIDKy.com to determine if a child qualifies for the study.

We are privileged for UK to be selected as a site for this important trial,” said Dr. George J. Fuchs III, the chief of pediatric gastroenterology and vice chair of clinical affairs in the Department of Pediatrics at UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “With all other age groups currently eligible for vaccination, it’s vital that we extend this to young children, which is critical to their own protection and to facilitate herd immunity in order to help bring an end to this pandemic.”

