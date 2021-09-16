Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, Pfizer seals seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized five containers of fake vaccine cards and vaccine stickers.
The containers held 1,683 counterfeit vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers.
Officers said the cards had the CDC logo, but misspellings and substandard printing were clues they were fake.
The shipments from China were going to homes and apartments in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Texas.
"Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens," said Richard Gillespie, Cincinnati port director.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in Chicago, Memphis, Anchorage, and Pittsburgh.
The penalty for trying to use a fake vaccination card can include a fine and up to five years behind bars.
