Teachers of all ages to soon qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana teachers and school employees of any age will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Meijer, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies will take part in the federally run vaccine program aiming at President Joe Biden's ambitious goal.

"We want every educator, school staff member, child care worker to have at least one shot by the end of March," Biden said.

Anderson High School teacher Marissa Tanner said she's ecstatic.

"Being vaccinated is just one step closer to having school like it should be." Tanner said.

The pandemic has been a haphazard journey for schools. They've closed, reopened, and switched back and forth between virtual and in-class learning. Educators struggled to teach and protect themselves and their students.

"I alone have 160 students on my roster." he explained "If they are going to come back that is a lot of exposure for me and exposure for them," said Victor Schleich, a teacher at North Central High School.

With teachers, office staff, bus drivers and other workers sickened by the virus or quarantined schools have struggled to keep kids learning and safe.

The Indiana State Teachers Association repeatedly called on Gov. Eric Holcomb to make school workers of all ages a priority and eligible for vaccinations.

"We believe this will get the learning conditions a little bit more under control which also helps with family life," said Keith Gambill, ISTA president.

Educators have high expectations.

"We can have school hopefully 5 days a week," Tanner said. "We don’t have to deal with hybrid learning. We can have more hands on projects."