Racing Louisville FC game to double as pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site

Fans who sign up to receive a dose of the vaccine will receive free admission to the game Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC has announced that the club's game against the North Carolina Courage will double as a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site.

Fans who sign up to receive a vaccine dose at Monday's game will receive free admission. Those who get vaccinated at Lynn Family Stadium but already have a ticket will be given a voucher to attend a future game free of charge.

The site will be ran by Lexington-based Wild Health. The health care provider has set up 25 similar vaccine sites across the Commonwealth, but this is its first sporting event pop-up clinic.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club says they are joining Governor Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge aimed at getting 2.5 million Kentuckians administered.

“We received a call from Gov. Beshear’s office last week asking us to consider sporting events as new venues to vaccinate,” Wild Health Director of COVID-19 Dr. Luke Murray said. “He felt Racing Louisville FC would be a good place to start and a great partner, and he was right on both accounts.”

Racing kicks off at 6 p.m. against North Carolina in just its second-ever home game.

“We are proud play a role in helping get 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated,” Racing FC president Brad Estes said. “Reaching that goal is meaningful most importantly for our health and wellness, but also in opening up venues like Lynn Family Stadium. We can’t wait to welcome a full house for the first time, hopefully soon.”

