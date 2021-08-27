Norton Healthcare requiring all hospital visitors to show proof of vaccination

The new visitor policy is for all hospitals in the system including adult and children. Thursday, Kentucky reported a record high of hospitalizations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare has updated their visitor policy now requiring all hospital guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The policy takes effect for all hospitals in the system including adult, children and outpatient care. Norton Healthcare's website said the change "reflects a commitment to the well-being of our patients, their families and our employees in light of increasing numbers of COVID-19."

In addition to proof of vaccination, all visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times.

Earlier this week, a doctor with Norton Healthcare said their system is nearing admissions similar to their peak capacity in December 2020. Norton said there were 197 COVID-19 patients, 179 of whom are not vaccinated Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear said the state is in "uncharted territory" as officials report a new record for hospitalizations. Kentucky reported 5,401 new cases of COVID-19.

"The difference between now, uncharted territory, and where we were before...we know how to win, we know how to prevent this devastation," Beshear said in a 'Team Kentucky' update Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.