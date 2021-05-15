LouVax Mobile Missions brings vaccine clinic to Hispanic community

Only 34% percent of the Hispanic population in Kentucky has gotten at least one vaccine. That’s compared to 40% of the non-Hispanic population.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hospitals, state and local government, as well as nonprofits have been focusing on expanding access to the COVID vaccine by bringing it to straight into people’s communities.

Saturday LouVax Mobile Missions brought a clinic to Holiday Mobile Home Park to reach people in the Hispanic community.

Governor Beshear released data this week that only 34% percent of the Hispanic population in Kentucky has gotten at least one vaccine. That’s compared to 40% of the non-Hispanic population.

Getting the vaccine to people is not just about making appointments available, but giving people the best information to make a decision and caring about them personally.

“When we go to the community, we show that we care about that community,” Kentucky Nurses Association CEO Delanor Manson said, who was a part of Saturday’s event.

One of the biggest barriers in the Hispanic community is language. During the vaccination clinic, there were translators available who were knowledgeable about the vaccine.

“I know a lot of people here today speak only Spanish,” Aracely Lopez said. “There's translators and it helps a lot of people.”

Lopez speaks both English and Spanish. She got her second vaccine at the pop-up clinic Saturday. She came to this location in particular because she is familiar with one of the partnering organizations, La Casita Center.

“Since the community is so welcoming, it makes you feel safer, which is why I came here today.”

The organization WellCare of Kentucky and La Casita are partnering again for a free vaccine event on May 23 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2900 7th St. Rd.

WellCare is also coordinating a Memorial Day weekend vaccination event in Iroquois Park to reach the Hispanic, Vietnamese and Somali populations in that neighborhood.

