COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Louisville residents 60+ opening in March

As the state moves into Phase 1C, local hospitals are putting a priority on getting Louisville residents 60 and older vaccinated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a brief Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and health officials announced that COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin taking appointments for individuals 60 and older beginning March 1.

The announcement comes as the state moves into Phase 1C of the vaccination plan, which includes anyone age 60+, anyone 16 or older with highest risk conditions and all essential workers.

For now, local hospitals and vaccination partners around the city are prioritizing individuals 60+ in that group.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Associate Medical Director, Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, said this emphasis is because individuals in the age group have high risk factors associated with COVID-19.

“We estimate there are approximately 100,000 individuals 60 and older in our community,” Dr. Hartlage said. “Vaccinating them next is the right thing to do because the majority of our hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been in people 60 or older.”

Due to the large amount of individuals in group, Hartlage estimates that it would take around five to six weeks to fully vaccinated the group. Vaccinations for those individuals would occur through March and April.

"This is outstanding news for the community," Fischer said. "We want to get as many shots into as many arms as quickly and efficiently as we can."

Louisville residents 70+ waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine still have priority when scheduling appointments. Hartlage said vaccinations for that age group are reaching the end of wait-list.

To provide specifics on how Louisville residents 60 and older can make these COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Fischer was joined by chief medical officers from local hospitals:

Norton Healthcare

Registration is now open for vaccination appointments at four locations:

Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway, in the retail center off Heaton Road next to Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie

Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus – Medical Plaza 2

Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway

St. Matthews at Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane, next to Pep Boys

Additionally, Norton Healthcare has launched a direct online link to register for the vaccine.

Those who are ages 60 and older can go to their website and click on Vaccine Eligibility in the red box. Eligible individuals will then need to provide personal and contact information to schedule and be added to the wait-list.

Baptist Health Louisville

Baptist Health Louisville announced the opening of a drive-thru vaccination site located at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and Kresge Way on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will replace the current vaccination site within the hospital’s Education Center. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

UofL Health

UofL Health appointments for 60+ are limited based on vaccine supply. Vaccine appointments for this age group will be available on Thursday mornings, although additional openings may post as they become available.

Registration will be available for drive-through vaccination appointments at three locations:

Downtown – corner of Brook at Liberty (499 S Brook St, Louisville, KY 40202)

South Louisville – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital (1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215)

Bullitt County – Medical Center South (1903 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165)

UofL Health is also working with community partners to host vaccine events in other areas, particularly in underserved neighborhoods.

Family Health Centers, Park DuValle Community Health Center

Family Health Centers & Park DuValle Community Health Center will directly contact their patients, 60 years and older to schedule vaccine appointments.

Community Health Centers are located in underserved communities and are part of both local and national efforts to get the vaccine to hard-to-reach communities.

Louisville Community Health Centers do not have large vaccines supplies at this time and will continue to partner with the local hospital systems to assist in getting vaccines to our patients and underserved areas of Louisville.

Individuals aged 60 and older can begin to schedule these appointments beginning March 1.

