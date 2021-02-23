Moyer: Louisville has 'a few more weeks' before vaccinating Phase 1C

Those 60 and older will be the first to schedule their appointments once Louisville enters Phase 1C.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced all regional vaccination sites will open appointments to those in Phase 1C starting March 1, Louisville health officials said they expect to start vaccinating people in Phase 1C in a few weeks.

Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said the number of vaccines slowed in past weeks due to winter weather, so providers are still catching up on vaccinating those 70 and older.

"We have a few more weeks of 70 and older scheduled," Moyer said. "As soon as we get everyone off the waitlist and into an appointment, we plan to start 1C."

Moyer said health care providers will start vaccinating those 60 and older before moving on to the other groups listed in Phase 1C, individuals with health problems and essential workers. Close to 60% of Jefferson County's population falls into Phase 1C, with around 100,000 people between 60 and 70.

"1C is a massive group, and so we are doing pieces of 1C," Moyer said. "That 60 and older, I believe, is going to be that first part of 1C that we will open."

Exact dates for Louisville's Phase 1C are expected in the coming days, though Moyer said she hopes to start opening appointments around March 1.

