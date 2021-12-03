Glitch in the system? Vaccine sites in Indiana show up for Kentuckians

Kroger sent a statement saying, people would not be given shots if they showed up even though the website allows appointments to be made.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who has been trying for weeks to get the COVID-19 vaccine, was thrilled to finally get an appointment through Kroger. However, she soon found out that the pharmacy would not allow her access.

"A friend told me that Kroger is accepting so I went in and it specifically asks you what state you live in," Amy Stone said about the sign-up process.

When you get on the Kroger website to make an appointment, Kentucky residents indicate multiple times that they live in the Commonwealth and plan on getting the vaccine in Kentucky.

But, when you get to the page where you choose the location of your vaccine, Kroger locations in Indiana start to populate the options.

"When it pulled up a bunch of options for Louisville, it was yes they're available," Stone said. "When the email came, it said Clarksville, Indiana."

Stone was upset to learn the appointment she finally thought she had secured was really a problem with the Kroger website.

"I called the number for Kroger and I waited 32 minutes," Stone said. "A woman answered and she was so very nice and I told her what was going on and she said, 'When you get there they will not let you have it.'"

We reached out to Kroger to ask if they knew the website allowed Kentucky residents to register in Indiana. They sent a statement saying:

"Eligibility is clearly defined on our landing page and updated regularly to align with current state guidelines. We ask those that are not eligible to register when their phase is open and in their eligible jurisdiction."

Amy Stone is now back on the hunt for a vaccine, and hopes no one else gets false hope like she did.

"Everyone I try, it says nothing is available," Stone said. "It's so frustrating. I probably spend two hours a day trying to find somewhere."

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.