UK Kroger Field COVID-19 vaccine site to demobilize, cites decreasing demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. — According to a release from the University of Kentucky (UK), the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kroger Field will demobilize May 14.

The university said they will transition operations to UK HealthCare on-campus clinical and pharmaceutical settings beginning May 19.

UK cited the decreasing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine as the reason for demobilization of the Kroger Field site.

“While this move signifies a new stage of our vaccine efforts, we are not resting in our commitment to make our people and communities safer,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said. “Our data and number of appointments indicate that a clinic of this size and scope is no longer necessary; however, we encourage anyone in the community who wants to receive the vaccine to schedule using the same sign-up platform we’ve used from the beginning.”

The Kroger Field site launched in January and supported the administration of more than 240,000 doses of the vaccine to people from across Kentucky.

More than 60% of UK students, 70% of UK staff and 80% of UK faculty have been fully vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated through UK, the release says.

