Kentucky offers travel incentives for vaccinations

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky tourism officials are offering a new incentive for state residents to get vaccinated.

Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry said the initiative is called Vax and Visit. It launched Thursday and allows permanent Kentucky residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination to enter drawings for travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks.

“Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic," Berry said.

Berry says there will be 30 drawings for gift certificates that will include golf rounds, overnight lodging and campground stays.

Winners will be selected beginning Sept. 9 and the final drawing will take place on Oct. 7.

