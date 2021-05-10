Kentucky Lottery offers free plays to Kroger, Walmart customers who get COVID shot

Up to 225,000 coupons are available for the Kentucky Cash Ball.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery announced a promotion to give free tickets to Kroger and Walmart customers who get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Anyone over the age of 18 who receives their first or second dose at a participating Kroger or Walmart location will receive a coupon for a free Cash Ball 225 Lottery ticket.

Up to 225,000 coupons are available for the Kentucky Cash Ball, a nightly draw game with a top prize of $225,000.

"We hope that by literally injecting a little fun into the process, more people will get vaccinated,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. "This is good for Kentucky’s businesses, it’s good for the Kentucky Lottery, and it’s good for Kentucky college students counting on us through the scholarship and grant programs funded by our proceeds."

Officials said more than 170 locations across the state are participating. The offer is good through Friday, May 21 or while supplies last. Coupons can be redeemed at any Kentucky Lottery retailer between now and June 1.

“I hope this shot at $225,000 will be the incentive needed for more Kentuckians to get a vaccine," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved."

Harville said the effort will hopefully bring Kentucky closer to Beshear's 2.5 million vaccination goal to reopen the state. As of Sunday, around 1.86 million Kentucky residents had received at least their first dose.

Ann Reed, Kroger Louisville Division's president, said the retailer has vaccinated more than 200,000 Kentuckians to date.

"When Governor Beshear reached out for support, Kroger was ready and willing to help," Reed said. "Our long-time partners at the Kentucky Lottery have created a fun and innovative way to encourage even more Kentuckians to get their vaccine and have fun while doing it."

Multiple vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout Louisville this week. For more information, click here.

