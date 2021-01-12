Kentucky, Indiana ranked in bottom 20 of fully vaccinated states

Our FOCUS team has been tracking all things coronavirus since the start. We're looking at vaccine rates as the Omicron variant reaches the US.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While we don't know how the new omicron variant will react to the vaccines, experts still say vaccination gives you the best chance to fight the virus and it gives us the best chance to prevent further mutations.

According to data from the CDC, Kentucky and Indiana rank in the bottom 20 states for people with two doses of the vaccine.

Indiana ranks 10th with about 47% of the population with 2 doses.

Kentucky comes at 16th with about 48% vaccinated.

Louisville Metro Health's Dr. Sara Moyer addressed the new variant during the city's monthly meeting.

"I think at the epicenter of where omicron was first found or identified shows that a majority weren't vaccinated and the rest were half vaccinated," Moyer said. "With that just brings extra importance to getting vaccinated or getting that booster."

So far, nearly 60% of Louisville residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from Louisville Metro.

The CDC recently changed their recommendations, now saying anyone over 18 should get the booster shot.

As of Dec. 2, no cases of the omicron variant had been detected in Kentucky or Indiana. The first cases identified in the United States have been in California and Minnesota.

MORE COVID NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.