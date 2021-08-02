What you need to know Feb. 8, 2021 | Vaccine Update

Here are the latest updates on vaccine distribution in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Monday morning, Kentuckiana!

Here are the latest updates on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky and Indiana.

Kentucky's vaccine supply

Cases of coronavirus have been declining for a fourth straight week as Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,532 new cases and 31 deaths on Sunday.

This week, the federal government is giving the state 22% more vaccine doses. While Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says it's progress, it still won't be enough to vaccinate the eligible populations in the state.

Around 10% of Metro Louisville's population has been vaccinated so far, according to local health officials. Mayor Greg Fischer said that while the city supply is currently limited, he said more doses from the federal government means more vaccinations at a quicker rate.

The city also said it is aware of issues like equity in the vaccination process and getting vaccines to the homeless population, and is working to find solutions.

Kentucky is still prioritizing people 70 years old and older in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan. For more information on making a vaccination appointment, click here.

Indiana teachers express concern about priority

While Gov. Andy Beshear and leaders in Ohio, Michigan and Illinois have prioritized getting educators vaccinated, Gov. Eric Holcomb is taking a different approach in Indiana. That means prioritizing Hoosiers who are 60 and older, who make up more than 90% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19.

“We are looking at the folks who are most at-risk of dying and or being hospitalized,” Holcomb said. He said he has talked to teachers who understand why they have to wait.

As of Sunday, nearly 700,000 Hoosiers have received the first dose of vaccine, and more than 200,000 are fully vaccinated. The state is also making changes to how quarantining is handled in schools.

Another vaccine option on the way?

Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators on Feb. 4 to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

While it didn’t appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna, health officials are cautioning against comparison before all of the evidence is in.

With the potential option of a third shot on the horizon, you may have questions about which one you should choose - and if it's okay to mix and match. We looked into those questions here.

See more vaccine stories on our Vaccine Hub.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.