Eleven Kentucky hospital systems to require COVID vaccines

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says at least 11 health care systems from across Kentucky will require their medical workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We have an opportunity for more prosperity, more potential than ever before in my lifetime. We can have the Kentucky that we have always dreamed of. We have that potential at our fingertips,” Gov. Beshear said. “But if we are truly going to realize that opportunity, we must win our war against COVID. If we are going to defeat and not just delay COVID-19, there is one and only one answer. That answer is vaccinations.

The announcement Thursday comes a day after the state reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months and a test positivity rate over 10%.

In remarks at the Capitol, some hospital executives said the rapid increase in new cases and hospitalizations made the requirement necessary.

“Vaccinations are an essential tool in protecting our health care heroes so they will be healthy and ready to help when you need them," UofL Health chief executive officer Tom Miller said. "While UofL Health was first to announce vaccine requirements in Kentucky, it is now the collective commitment that truly reflects the strength of health care in our commonwealth."

The list of 11 healthcare systems requiring vaccinations include Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health and UofL Health.

Beshear also implored Kentuckians to wear masks because of the statewide spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

