IU will not require COVID-19 vaccine documentation from employees and staff, but it will offer incentives

The change comes after state lawmakers and Indiana's attorney general said it violates a new state law banning immunization passports by the government.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University will not require documentation that employees and students have received the COVID-19 vaccine by the fall semester. IU is still requiring everyone working or enrolled at any of its campuses be vaccinated.

The change in requiring documentation comes after state lawmakers and Indiana's attorney general said it violates a new state law banning immunization passports by the government.

Students and employees receiving the vaccine can now certify their status as part of an attestation form that will be available on June 2. Employees and students found to be lying could face punishment.

Indiana University will also be offering incentives to those opting to upload documentation. Details on the incentive program will be announced later this week.

“Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for IU students, faculty and staff with appropriate exemptions continues the university's comprehensive science and public health-driven approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic on our campuses,” IU President Michael A. McRobbie said. “Throughout the pandemic, our paramount concern has been ensuring the health and safety of the IU community. This requirement will make a 'return to normal' a reality for the fall semester.”

A form for requesting vaccination exemption, originally scheduled for a June 15 release, will be available on June 2. Employees and staff can apply for medical or religious reasons, or for an online exemption for those not present on or near campus. The university will be able to decide whether or not to grant an exemption. Exemptions details will be included in the form. IU’s Medical Response Team and other designated IU leaders will review exemption requests, responding within five business days.

Wearing a mask on campus will be optional for those students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated. There will also be no social distancing requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

Students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated will not need to participate in mitigation testing. Those who are fully vaccinated will also not need to quarantine if they are in close contact with a person who is later found to have COVID-19.

Events larger than 250 people will be reviewed by the university. If it is an indoor event and there are non-OU attendees, everyone will need to wear a mask.