IU offering incentives to students, staff for proof of vaccination

Students, staff and faculty will have the chance to win prizes like gift cards and dining credits if they give proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is giving students, staff and faculty a chance to win various prizes if they give proof to the school that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university initially announced the vaccine would be required for all students, staff and faculty in May. The school first said proof of vaccination would be required through a secure, self-report form. Then, on June 1, IU announced it would no longer require documentation.

Although no longer required, IU is offering various incentives to encourage those working or taking classes to show proof of vaccination before the Fall 2021 semester.

Each Thursday from June 10-28, at least two students and one faculty or staff member at every IU campus will have a chance to win up to $500 in gift cards, vouchers, dining credit or prizes.

On July 2, the school will announce randomly selected grand prize winners: one student, who will get a tuition credit in the value of one year of in-state tuition; and one faculty or staff member, who can choose between a pair of Indianapolis Colts or Indiana Repertory Theatre season tickets.

The incentives total more than $70,000 in prizes. The students who win the weekly drawings can choose to receive their $500 prize as a gift card to the campus bookstore, an on-campus dining credit or a parking pass. Faculty and staff can choose an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, JBL speaker or a Yeti cooler.

Part-time, full-time and online students, faculty and staff who have uploaded their proof of vaccination are eligible to be chosen. Winners will receive information about reporting the prizes on their taxes.