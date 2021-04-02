Indiana Health Department Super Bowl Ad shares family's story of losing loved one to COVID-19

An Indianapolis High School athletic director and beloved member of the community died on Easter Sunday 2020. Now, his family is sharing their story.

Holcomb said the 30-second commercial will air in six broadcast markets across the state, with a projected audience of 1.7 million.

"I think the message that will come across is one that's not just compelling, but it will make a difference, a long-lasting difference," Holcomb said.

The commercial centers around a family of an Indianapolis high school athletic director who died battling COVID-19.

North Central High School's Paul Loggan died on Easter Sunday in 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. Will Loggan, Paul's son, talks about his father's legacy and his family's experience during the advertisement.

During the brief, the governor was joined by Loggan's widow, Kathy, who expressed her gratitude to the health department for letting her family share their story.

"It was very heartfelt and it was very much appreciated on behalf of the Loggan family to be able to do this and get the message out," Kathy said.

Holcomb and Kathy spoke on Loggan's legacy and his effect on his community and the loss her family is still grieving today.

"He always put others first, always before himself," Kathy said. "This is what Paul would want to get out into the community."

“Paul Loggan was a beloved figure in Indiana football, and his loss left a huge void for his family and the entire sports community,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We can honor his legacy by using all the tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated when it’s our time to do so.”

Holcomb said that the commercial cost $123,500 and was funded by the federal CARES Act.

"It was worth every single penny," Holcomb said.

