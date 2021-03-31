Hoosiers 16 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Eligibility was expanded to Hoosiers under 30 years old just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 16 years old and older are eligible to sign up to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eligibility was expanded to Hoosiers under 30 years old just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Hoosiers 16 and 17 years old must get parental permission to get the vaccine. Also, 16- and 17-year-olds must sign up for the Pfizer vaccine because that is the only vaccine approved for anyone under 18 years old at this time.

To date, more than 2.73 million doses have been administered in Indiana, and more than 1.1 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov.

Select which group you belong to in order to qualify for the vaccine.

If you are registering by age, you must enter your date of birth for confirmation.

Enter your zip code, and click "Search."

Select a vaccine clinic available in your area.

Select the blue link that says "Schedule an Appointment" for your desired location.

Find a date with availability, and click "Select This Time."

Fill out the patient's information (name, date of birth, sex, contact information), and click "Submit Patient Information."