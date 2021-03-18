IU Health offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

IU Health will partner with Lyft and other transportation services to get Hoosiers to vaccination appointments around the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanks to a grant from Anthem, Inc., IU Health is making it easier for Hoosiers to get to their appointments to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For many high-risk Hoosiers, transportation is a barrier to making vaccine appointments. IU Health is helping to remove that barrier by offering a ride service to any vaccine clinic around the state — even those that are not hosted by IU Health.

The ride service is available to anyone in the state. To take advantage of the ride service, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258) and choose option 9. For callers who do not speak English, a team of interpreters is available.

Patients will be asked about insurance coverage, as some insurance already covers the cost of transportation. If the patient doesn't have insurance that covers transportation, an IU Health staff member will help schedule a ride based on their appointment time and location.

The service is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Rides are free for everyone.