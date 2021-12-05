Pediatrician shares advice for parents hesitant to let receive COVID-19 vaccine

"Five percent of the population is ages 12 to 15-years-old and that's a huge amount of people we need to get to the herd immunity threshold," Dr. Daniel Blatt said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video aired above indicates one of the children is age 12. The child is age 14.

More than 3,000 kids have pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine at Norton Healthcare's six sites after the FDA approved Pfizer vaccines to be administered to kids between 12 and 15-years-old.

A parent or guardian will walk through the process with them.

"The only main difference that we'll have is there is a consent process as the first step," vice president of operations with Norton Healthcare Craig Johnson said. "We are excited about [the more than 3,000 that have registered] I'll say that hopefully it's a sign that this community is continuing to want to get vaccinated."

Matthew Bowdy has two sons aged, 17 and 14.

"As soon as they say, 'yep the doors are open' we're going to be standing in line," Bowdy said.

His oldest son is fully vaccinated.

"My 14-year-old is upset that he hasn't had the chance yet so he's excited to be able to get that taken care of," Bowdy said.

Remote learning was one of the motivating factors.

"He's done fine with it but he's a very social kid," Bowdy said. "The concern I think was less for both of our boys it was more that they can be carriers and they might give it to someone else."

Dr. Daniel Blatt with Norton Children's Hospital and UofL Health says children are vital if we want to reach herd immunity.

"Really the only way we can get there is by including everyone in the effort," Blatt said. "Five percent of the population is ages 12 to 15-years-old and that's a huge amount of people we need to get to the herd immunity threshold."

Blatt says all vaccines will naturally have side effects, and it's usually a good sign.

"When your child gets vaccinated don't be alarmed if there is fever or if there is muscle pain or if they do feel unwell for a short period of time that's their immune system really ramping up and creating antibodies the way it's supposed to," Blatt said.

Norton Healthcare will host a Facebook Live Thursday 12 p.m. to address questions and concerns parents may have about vaccines for children.

►Contact reporter Senait Gebregiorgis at SGebregior@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.