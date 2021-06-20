College vaccine requirements | Data shows college-age group account for highest percentage of positive cases

Data shows that as of right now, college aged kids are the most likely to get COVID, and some of the least likely to get a vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When students return to college this fall – some schools are requiring them to be vaccinated.

These decisions have been welcomed by some, and condemned by others.

So far – just two colleges in Kentucky are requiring vaccines – Berea College and Simmons College of Kentucky.

More schools in Indiana have put the requirement in place, including the entire Indiana University system, DePauw University, Earlham College, Holy Cross College, Saint Mary's College, and Valparaiso University.

Whether you think this is a good idea or not, the data shows that as of right now, college aged kids are the most likely to get COVID, and some of the least likely to have the vaccine.

Not all college students are in these age groups, but most are.

In Indiana, 31.7% of people in the 20-24 age group are vaccinated. It’s the largest population in Indiana. Excluding teens who are newly eligible for the vaccine, the 20-24 age group is the second lowest percentage vaccinated.

Looking at positive COVID cases, people in Indiana ages 18-29 account for 22.5% of the cases in the state. That’s nearly one fourth of all cases.

In Kentucky, those ages 18 to 29 account for 11.5% of vaccinations, the lowest group besides newly eligible 12-17 year olds.

The 20-29 age group accounts for 18.1% of cases, the highest of any age group.

Both University of Louisville and University of Kentucky are encouraging students to get the vaccine but are not requiring it.

Last week, some students and parents protested Indiana University’s vaccine requirement.

Our sister station in Indianapolis reported protesters believe IU is taking away their choice for a vaccine with only emergency use authorization and too many long-term unknowns.

IU is not requiring documentations that employees and students have received a vaccine, but is could face punishment if they are found to be lying.

