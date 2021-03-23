Robley Rex VA Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled veterans

The center said it was working to contact veterans directly to help them set up an appointment, but appointments may also be requested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All veterans enrolled in VA health care are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. In a news release, the center said it has dropped the age limit on its available appointments.

The center said it was working to reach out to veterans through phone, letters and other secure messaging services, but if a veteran has not been contacted, he or she can call 502-287-4426 to make an appointment.

Veterans not currently enrolled in the VA health care program can enroll through the Louisville VA website or by calling 502-287-5591.

The Robley Rex VA Medical Center starting giving COVID-19 vaccinations to front-line workers in December 2020. The center prioritized older veterans for the initial doses of the vaccine given during the first part of the year.

On March 22, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expanded vaccine eligibility to all Kentuckians 50 years old and older. Beshear said his goal is to open eligibility for everyone over the age of 16 by April 12. Click here for a list of places to make vaccine appointments in Kentucky and Indiana.

The Robley Rex VA Medical Center is located at 800 Zorn Ave. in Louisville, Kentucky.

