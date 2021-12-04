Indiana AG warns of COVID-19 vaccine survey scam targeting Hoosiers

The AG's office says that Hoosiers have received unsolicited messages about a vaccine survey scam in exchange for a free product.

INDIANAPOLIS — According to a release, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box are warning Hoosiers of a new scam targeting people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rokita's Office and the Indiana State Department of Health say that people have received unsolicited emails and text messages about completing a survey about either the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine in exchange for a free product.

Following completion of the survey, people are asked to pay for shipping and handling fees for the product. However, scammers bill them and never send the product.

“Hoosiers should keep their guard up, safeguard their personal information, and take steps to avoid becoming victims of a scam,” Rokita said. “If you receive an unsolicited message offering money or a reward related to the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to file a report with our Office’s Consumer Protection Division. Our Office relies, in part, on consumer complaints to conduct investigations into scams and scammers.”

Indiana's AG office offers the following tips for Hoosiers to identify and avoid falling victim to scams involving the COVID-19 vaccine:

Don’t give your financial, medical, or personal information to anyone claiming to offer money or gifts in exchange for your participation in a COVID-19 vaccine survey.

Carefully examine any message that claims to be from a trusted source. Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message to verify its legitimacy, look up its phone number online.

Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.

Hoosiers are encouraged to contact the Office of the Indiana Attorney General regarding any suspected scams or scam attempts.

Complaints can be filed online or by calling 1-800-382-5516.

