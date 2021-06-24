Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination events in Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to get more people in Louisville vaccinated against COVID-19, LouVax is taking vaccines to the community as part of its Mobile Missions.
Several pop-up vaccination sites will open up around the city between Thursday, June 24 and Sunday, June 27. Each location will be open at a different time and all but one are offering the Moderna vaccine. The full list of locations will be posted below.
Additional pop-up clinics are listed on the Louisville Metro Government COVID-19 website.
If you need help finding a vaccination site or making an appointment, you can call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829.
LouVax Mobile Pop-Up Vaccination Sites through June 27
Thursday, June 24
101 S. 44th Street
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Hosted by Louisville Recovery Community Connection, The Hope Bus, Change Today Change Tomorrow
Moderna
Friday, June 25
Historic Calvary Baptist Church
1368 S. 28th Street
10 a.m. – 2p.m.
Modera
Saturday, June 26
Americana World Community Center
4801 Southside Dr.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Moderna
South Louisville Community Ministries
415 ½ W. Ashland Avenue
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Janssen
Hip Hop N2 Learning
4810 Exeter Ave, Newburg Park
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Moderna
Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church
3700 Shanks Ln
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Moderna
Sunday, June 27
Derby Park Flea Market
2900 7th Street
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Moderna
Hosted in partnership with La Casita Center and the Collectivo Latinx
If you'd like to host a vaccination clinic, send an email to LouVaxMobile@louisvilleky.gov or call the LOU Health Helpline number listed above.
According to the Louisville Metro Government website, more than 53% of Jefferson County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 45% of people in Jefferson County have been fully vaccinated.
