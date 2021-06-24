Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination events in Louisville this weekend

LouVax is bringing its Mobile Missions vaccination clinic to seven different locations throughout Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to get more people in Louisville vaccinated against COVID-19, LouVax is taking vaccines to the community as part of its Mobile Missions.

Several pop-up vaccination sites will open up around the city between Thursday, June 24 and Sunday, June 27. Each location will be open at a different time and all but one are offering the Moderna vaccine. The full list of locations will be posted below.

Additional pop-up clinics are listed on the Louisville Metro Government COVID-19 website.

If you need help finding a vaccination site or making an appointment, you can call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829.

LouVax Mobile Pop-Up Vaccination Sites through June 27

Thursday, June 24

101 S. 44th Street

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hosted by Louisville Recovery Community Connection, The Hope Bus, Change Today Change Tomorrow

Moderna

Friday, June 25

Historic Calvary Baptist Church

1368 S. 28th Street

10 a.m. – 2p.m.

Modera

Saturday, June 26

Americana World Community Center

4801 Southside Dr.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Moderna

South Louisville Community Ministries

415 ½ W. Ashland Avenue

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Janssen

Hip Hop N2 Learning

4810 Exeter Ave, Newburg Park

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moderna

Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church

3700 Shanks Ln

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moderna

Sunday, June 27

Derby Park Flea Market

2900 7th Street

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Moderna

Hosted in partnership with La Casita Center and the Collectivo Latinx

If you'd like to host a vaccination clinic, send an email to LouVaxMobile@louisvilleky.gov or call the LOU Health Helpline number listed above.

According to the Louisville Metro Government website, more than 53% of Jefferson County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 45% of people in Jefferson County have been fully vaccinated.

