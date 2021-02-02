Kentucky opens first regional COVID-19 vaccination site with Kroger

Around 600 people are scheduled to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Lexington's Kentucky Horse Park Tuesday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Lexington opened Tuesday morning at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. The site is the first of several that will open in the state through a partnership with Kroger Health.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear's office, around 600 Kentuckians are scheduled to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Each site is expected to vaccinate more than 3,000 Kentuckians per week.

While Kentuckians in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the state's vaccination plan can schedule an appointment through Kroger, the state is currently prioritizing vaccinations of people who are 70 years old and older. The number of appointments available is based on vaccine supply.

Regional site appointments can be made on the Kroger website at kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320. New appointments will be added to the site at 6 a.m. each day.

Ann Reed, the division president for Kroger, said her team will continue to support the state's efforts to vaccinate priority populations through mass drive-through events.

"Today is just the beginning," Reed said.

Paul French, a Lincoln County resident and veteran, was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Kentucky Horse Park site.

Kentucky veteran Paul French became the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine at @Kroger’s regional vaccination site at Kentucky Horse Park. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/hpwwvlk5qW — Dennis J. Ting (@DennisJTing) February 2, 2021

Governor Beshear said additional regional vaccination sites will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 4. Registration for those new sites should be open by 5 p.m. on that day.

Kentucky residents can also use the state's new COVID-19 vaccine website to find out if they are eligible for the vaccine and where to get one. People without internet access can call 855-598-2246 for assistance.

